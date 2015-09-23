Sept 23 UK's health regulator suspended the
sales of silicone implants made by Brazil's Silimed and
recommended that none of the devices be implanted until further
advice.
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and
other European regulators are testing the products after the
German Notified Body found contamination on some devices during
an inspection in the company's manufacturing plant in Brazil.
Silicone implants for plastic surgery, urological implants
and other surgical devices are among the suspended devices, the
MHRA said on Wednesday.
The suspension comes five years after French authorities
disclosed that one of the top breast implant makers in the
world, Poly Implant Prothèse, was not using medical-grade
silicone in its implants, earning its President Jean-Claude Mas
a four-year jail sentence in December 2013.
Silimed did not immediately comment on the MHRA
announcement.
Silimed is the third-largest implant maker in the world,
according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)