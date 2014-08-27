BRIEF-Cloetta says has completed acquisition of Candyking
Cloetta says has completed the acquisition of Candyking
Silkeborg IF Invest A/S : * Says H1 revenue DKK 26.9 million VS DKK 36 million * Says H1 EBIT DKK 1.8 million VS DKK 8.4 million
* Q1 profit before tax from continuing operations of 3.39 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago