NEW YORK Dec 20 Three men were indicted in the United States on Friday in connection with Silk Road, the anonymous Internet black-market bazaar for illegal drugs like heroin and cocaine.
The indictment, unsealed in New York, charges Andrew Jones, Gary Davis and Peter Nash with conspiracy to engage in narcotics trafficking, computer hacking and money laundering.
The charges followed the arrest in October of alleged Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, who is known online as "Dread Pirate Roberts."
U.S. authorities shut Silk Road down at the time of Ulbricht's, though last month a new anonymous marketplace carrying the same name and appearance debuted online.
Jones, 24, and Davis, 25, acted as site administrators for Silk Road, while Nash, 40, was the primary moderator for the website's discussion forums, the indictment said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
