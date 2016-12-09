FRANKFURT/MUNICH Shanghai-based National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) has ended talks over the potential purchase of a majority stake in German silicon wafers group Siltronic, German news agency dpa reported, citing an NSIG manager.

"There are no further negotiations. They have ended," dpa quoted the manager, who is in charge of foreign investment projects, as saying in Beijing, without elaborating further. It did not name the manager.

Shares in Siltronic were down 3.6 percent at 0948 GMT.

Sources told Reuters last week that Wacker Chemie, Siltronic's parent who holds a 57.8 percent stake, was in early talks with Chinese suitors, including NSIG, about a possible stake sale.

Wacker Chemie declined to comment.

