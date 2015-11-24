(Rewrites paragraph 1, adds background)
NEW YORK Nov 24 The U.S. Mint said on Tuesday
that it would stop making 2015-dated American Eagle silver
bullion coins after the week of Dec. 7 following a period of
strong demand that forced it to place them on weekly allocations
for much of the year.
The annual halt to American Eagle silver coin production
will come after an unprecedented supply squeeze spurred by spot
silver prices that tumbled to a six-year low in July and
then extended losses in November. This attracted heavy coin
demand that forced some sovereign mints around the world to
ration sales while U.S. buyers raced abroad to fulfill this
burst of interest.
The mint said in an email that it expected the last American
Eagle silver bullion coin allocation for 2015 to be on Dec. 14.
Despite the weekly rationing, American Eagle silver coin
sales this year have so far reached nearly 43.7 million ounces,
making them on track to exceed the 44 million ounces of 2014.
The mint already stopped producing 2015-dated American Eagle
gold bullion coins in October and has sold out of this year's
supply of the 0.1-ounce and 0.25-ounce coins.
The mint said in an email that it would begin taking orders
for 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coins on Jan. 11.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa
Von Ahn)