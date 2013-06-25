* Holdings in biggest silver ETF fell 2 percent Monday
* Heavy outflows in gold ETFs could pressure silver
* Silver ETF holdings down only 1 percent year to date
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, June 25 Holdings of the world's
largest silver-backed exchange-traded funds have fallen their
most in a year to levels last seen in December, sparking fears
that mom-and-pop investors have started to unwind investments
after last week's rout.
The world's largest silver ETF, the iShares Silver Trust
, on Monday posted a 192-tonne, or nearly 2 percent,
decline to 9,882 tonnes, its biggest daily drop since June last
year. Similarly, holdings in six major silver ETFs tracked by
Reuters fell to 16,139 tonnes, their lowest since
December.
After a sharp outflow in mid-May, the latest ETF redemption
in silver suggests some longer-term investors might have lost
confidence and are worried it could mark the beginning of
prolonged liquidation similar to those seen in gold investment
funds.
Silver has long been a favorite for smaller retail investors
and speculators who want to gain exposure to gold at a fraction
of the price. They also tend to buy and hold and change hands
less frequently.
Monday's drop was preceded by a 1 percent jump in holdings
as some investors tried to bottom-pick after spot silver
plummeted 8 percent on Thursday to multi-year lows after the
Federal Reserve outlined plans to wind down the era of easy
money if the U.S. economy continues to recover.
Spot silver hit $19.35 per ounce on Friday, the
lowest since September 2010. On Tuesday, it fell 0.5 percent to
around $19.55.
However, traders are worried that the latest outflow could
spell more troubles for the metal since holdings at silver ETFs
had so far this year been sticky and fared far better than their
gold counterparts, traders said.
"Silver ETFs have been showing surprising resilience, but I
think both markets are going to see outflows over the next
several weeks if not months as prices continue to grind lower,"
said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated
Brokerage Services LLC.
SILVER ETF SEEN RESILIENT
Silver ETFs have been more resilient to the investor exodus
that has hit gold products since February, as more retail
investors are attracted to silver's low price and tend to hold
onto it in hopes of a sharp rally.
Despite silver's 35 percent price drop so far this year,
silver ETF holdings slipped just 1 percent during the same
period, Reuters data shows.
Year to date, gold ETFs have lost around a fifth of their
holdings as funds and institutional investors dumped the
traditional inflation hedge, sending bullion prices 24 percent
lower.
"There are not as many hedge funds and momentum investors in
silver compared to gold. That's why there is a bit more
consistency in the underlying ETF holdings," said Jeffrey Sica,
chief investment officer in Sica Wealth which manages over $1
billion in client assets.
In tonnage terms, silver ETFs are also far more popular than
bullion. Holdings in eight of the major gold ETFs were just
under 60 million ounces on Monday, their lowest since February
2011 and just over one-tenth that of the six main silver
products.
Even so mom-and-pop investors continue to pile into the
physical market, buying up silver bullion coins after the
historic sell-off in mid-April triggered a surge in pent-up
demand.
They prefer the physical asset rather than shares in a fund
because they believe coins and bars offer the ultimate insurance
policy in the event of extreme economic and political turmoil.
In the case of silver, however, the much lower unit price of
silver ETFs over gold has made the investment product
particularly popular, especially when premiums of silver bullion
coins remain high due to strong demand, traders said.