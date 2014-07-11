LONDON, July 11 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange
(CME) and Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services Ltd will
operate an electronic silver price benchmark when the current
117-year-old process, known as the "fix", is disbanded in
August, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on
Friday.
The current operator of the benchmark - London Silver Market
Fixing Ltd - said in May it would stop running the daily
fix-setting conference call, following increased regulatory
attention in the wake of benchmark manipulation in other
markets.
The LBMA had subsequently consulted with market participants
with the aim of producing a transparent electronic alternative
that complies with toughened regulatory standards. The new
process starts on Aug. 15, the LBMA said.
Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services is part of Thomson
Reuters Corp .
(Reporting by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica
Brown and Dale Hudson)