NEW YORK Aug 13 The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday
it will adopt the new electronic silver benchmark to be unveiled
this week for its coin sales, silver purchases and price
management programs following the end of the original 'silver
fixing' mechanism.
The new mechanism run by CME Group and Thomson
Reuters, known as the London Silver Price, is expected
to begin Friday.
The decision by Deutsche Bank this year to leave
the three-bank silver-fixing process along with HSBC
and Bank of Nova Scotia-ScotiaMocatta raised questions
about the 117-year-old benchmarking mechanism.
