* Silver prices surge nearly 50 pct as gold leaps, copper
rises
* Low liquidity makes metal much more volatile than gold
* History suggests market risks sharp correction
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 13 Silver prices have leapt nearly
50 percent so far this year, reversing three years of losses,
but history shows investors hoping to hop aboard the bandwagon
should be wary.
A surge in gold and upbeat prices of industrial metals,
along with prospects for yet more monetary stimulus from leading
central banks, have prompted some heart-stopping moves.
"I've lost hair this year," one silver trader said after the
market shot up by almost a third in one month alone. "And about
20 pounds."
On the face of it, silver has a lot of appeal. It tends to
track gold prices, but its low liquidity usually leads it to
outperform the move in gold by around 1.5 times.
Ultra-low global interest rates have helped to buoy gold
this year - in the era of negative yields on many government
bonds, the fact that bullion investments offer no fixed returns
seems to matter less.
Expectations that the Bank of England will pour more money
into the British economy following the country's vote to leave
the European Union, plus the possibility that the Bank of Japan
and European Central Bank might take similar action for reasons
of their own, have helped to push up industrial metals prices.
On top of that, silver has appeal in its own right as an
industrial commodity -- more than half of demand comes from
industrial users, chiefly in the electronics sector. Central
bank action to stimulate economies, so the argument goes, should
further increase that consumption.
But moves such as silver's 32 percent jump from $15.94 an
ounce on June 1 to $21.107 on July 4 are still difficult to
justify in economic terms, meaning buyers should beware of what
traders call "the devil's metal".
"Silver tends to move erratically -- it's been between $7
and $50 an ounce in the last 10 years," Macquarie analyst
Matthew Turner said. "It was quite weak at the end of May and
it's hard to say fundamentals have changed much since then."
"Anything that goes up 30 percent in a month looks
overstretched. And insofar as it reflects not just central bank
easing, but greater optimism about industrial demand, there is
greater possibility of a reversal, because the global economy is
still looking shaky."
While gold is a traditional "safe haven" investment in times
of turmoil, silver rarely plays this role due to its volatility
and erratic nature.
The rule that its price outperforms gold, for instance,
doesn't always apply. As global stock markets plunged in the
first quarter of this year in response to concerns about the
Chinese economy, gold posted its biggest quarterly rally in
nearly 30 years and yet silver lagged.
LESS STRETCHED
The losses can be even more spectacular than the gains. In
September 2011, silver shed a third of its value in just three
days. Earlier that year, it slid by a similar magnitude in 10
days after reaching record highs near $50 an ounce.
Silver's latest strength reflects an attempt by traders to
catch up with gold's first-quarter rally, but the ratio of the
two metals has eased to less stretched levels. An ounce of gold
now buys 66 ounces of silver, close to its average over the last
30 years, and down from 83 ounces in February.
But speculative positioning in silver has risen sharply. Net
long positions - representing expectations for prices to move
higher - in Comex silver futures are at a record high, having
risen 65 percent over the last three weeks. That has raised
concerns that any pullback may be harsh.
Underlying supply and demand show signs of improvement, but
not by enough to justify such a sharp move higher.
In the physical market, American Eagle silver coin sales by
the U.S. Mint have slowed. They fell 40 percent in June from
May, and have got off to a slow start in July.
Supply from silver mines is predicted to fall this year
after successive record highs, while some improvement in
industrial demand is expected. But the market's wild swings of
recent years are not doing silver any favours.
"There are people who love to trade silver in the very short
term, who were lured back into the market by these kind of price
moves," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. "The issue with
silver is that the long term doesn't look very compelling."
High and volatile prices have led industrial users to turn
to other metals where possible, he said. "Once that demand is
gone, it doesn't come back. The more volatile silver is, the
more short-term rallies you get, the worse it is for industrial
demand."
Overall, as long as silver keeps its appeal as both a
commodity and a play on gold, it has a chance to build on gains.
But those looking to capitalise on this need to be prepared for
a bumpy ride.
"Silver is not for children," one trader said. "You can get
in now, and see $18 tomorrow. So, as long as you're aware,
proceed with caution."
