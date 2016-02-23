NEW YORK Feb 23 Silver Run Acquisition Corp
, a U.S. investment vehicle, raised $450 million in an
upsized initial public offering on Tuesday to buy energy
companies, indicating investors believe bargains may be found
amid the oil price rout.
In the largest IPO of this year so far, Silver Run priced 45
million shares at $10 each, selling 5 million more shares than
it originally planned due to strong investor demand, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, asking not to be
identified because the pricing is not yet public.
Silver Run did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)