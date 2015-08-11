Aug 11 Canadian company Silver Wheaton Corp , which provides financing to miners in exchange for the right to buy a share of their future metal production, reported a lower profit, hurt by a rise in costs of sales and lower commodity prices.

Net profit fell to $53.7 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $63.5 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.7 percent to $164.4 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)