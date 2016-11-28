Nov 28 Privately held Silverback Exploration LLC will sell oil and gas assets for $855 million to Centennial Resource Development Inc, which is backed by energy private equity fund Riverstone Holdings LLC.

The assets have net production of about 3,500 barrels of oil equivalents per day, Centennial said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Martina D'Couto)