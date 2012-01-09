UPDATE 1-China issues third set of fuel export quotas under tolling scheme -traders
* China issues fuel quotas under tolling and general trade terms
Jan 9 Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said it agreed to buy SilverBirch Energy Corp for cash and stock to strengthen its Frontier oil sands project in north-eastern Alberta.
Under the terms, SilverBirch shareholders will receive C$8.50 in cash and one share of a new company, SilverWillow Energy Corporation, for each share they hold, the companies said.
The cash portion of the deal works out to C$425 million ($410 million).
SilverWillow will hold substantially all of the assets of SilverBirch other than SilverBirch's 50 percent interest in the Frontier and Equinox oil sands project.
Shares of Teck closed at C$38.35 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0243 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. senators reached an agreement on Monday on legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia, including a provision that would prevent the White House from easing, suspending or ending sanctions without congressional approval.