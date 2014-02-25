BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 SilverBridge Holdings Ltd : * Says H1 revenue 39 million rand * Profit before taxation R 2 752 for the six month period ended 31 December 2013 * Says H1 diluted earnings per share 5.6 cents * Says outlook for the group remains positive * No dividend or capital distribution was declared for the period under review
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.