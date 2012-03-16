By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 Anthion Management, a
New York-based hedge fund has identified itself as the writer of
an anonymous research report released last year that accused
Silvercorp Metals, a China-focused mining company based in
Canada, of accounting fraud.
Anthion acknowledged its authorship of the report in a
countersuit filed against Silvercorp in New York State
Supreme Court on March 12. The countersuit, in response to a
suit filed by Silvercorp last September, said the mining company
was using the court system to intimidate and silence its
critics.
Vancouver-based Silvercorp had filed blanket lawsuits
against its accusers, both known and unknown at the time, in
response to the report on Silvercorp critical of its operations
and its subsequent publication and amplification on websites.
Shares of Silvercorp suffered their steepest plunge on Sept.
13 when news that Canadian securities regulators were launching
a search for the author of the negative Aug. 29 report came to
light.
Anthion's countersuit seeks damages and legal fees from
Silvercorp.
The case relates to a 14-page dossier sent anonymously to
Canadian securities regulators and select news organizations,
including Reuters, on Aug. 29. The report outlined Anthion's
argument that Silvercorp was engaged in accounting
irregularities that meant the company's share price was
overvalued.
Anthion said it had posted, anonymously, copies of a
detailed final 17-page report with its supporting materials on
Sept. 14 to the website www.chinastockwatch.com. Copies were
also sent to Canadian regulators as well as Silvercorp's outside
auditors.
The author of the reports stated in its materials that the
firm held a short position in Silvercorp stock after concluding
from its research there were inconsistencies between financial
information that appeared to have been reported by Silvercorp to
both Chinese and U.S. regulators.
"As a result of its research, Anthion believed that in all
likelihood Silvercorp was engaged in accounting and securities
fraud. Anthion therefore believed that Silvercorp's stock
remained significantly over valued and established short
positions in its shares," Anthion said in its countersuit.
Silvercorp's share price is down approximately 14.4 percent
from the closing level just prior to the date of the original
Anthion report.
Several months before Anthion sent out its report,
Silvercorp's shares fell from an all-time high of C$15.60
to just under C$8.00. The shares on Friday closed at C$6.88.
The countersuit said Anthion was served with a third-party
subpoena by Silvercorp that sought information "far beyond
anything that could legitimately be related to this lawsuit."
The subpoenas were sent to 54 individuals and 38 investment
funds and market commentators.
"Anthion were issued a subpoena by Silvercorp in relation to
our claim," said Lorne Waldman, corporate secretary at
Vancouver-based Silvercorp. "We sent it to discover information
in relation to what appeared on the websites alfredlittle.com
and chinastockwatch.com. We won't comment further on the
litigation. We'll deal with it in the courts, not in the media,"
he said.
In its countersuit, Anthion says it voluntarily contacted
the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) after the
regulator said on Sept. 9 it was investigating "anonymous
allegations against Silvercorp Metals Inc."
Anthion, a $1 billion hedge fund based out of spartan loft
offices in Manhattan, says it continues to cooperate voluntarily
with the investigations run by the BCSC and the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Silvercorp operates mines in China's Henan province. It was
one of a string of companies with Chinese operations but
listings in Canada and the United States that came under attack
from short-sellers. ()
David Moradi, a former long-short equity portfolio manager
at now-defunct hedge fund Pequot Capital Management founded
Anthion in 2008. Moradi left several years prior to Pequot's
shuttering.
Lead counsel for Anthion is Akin Gump in New York. K&L
Gates, also of New York, represents Silvercorp.