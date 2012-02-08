TORONTO Feb 8 Silvercorp Metals
reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly profit on
Wednesday as production eased at its Ying mine in China and the
company incurred costs related to fraud allegations made against
it.
Silvercorp, a Vancouver-based company focused on mining in
China, said net income for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 fell
to $20.0 million, or 12 cents a share, from $29.1 million, or 17
cents, a year earlier.
Last year, Silvercorp was one of many high-profile
China-focused companies to be mired in fraud allegations leveled
by short-sellers, who stand to benefit from declines in a
company's stock price. In October, an independent investigation
by KPMG cleared the company of any wrongdoing.
Last month, Silvercorp named and sued the individuals that
it believes were behind the allegations.