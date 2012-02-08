* EPS $0.12 v $0.17 in year-ago period
* Revenue up 19 pct to $61.9 million
TORONTO Feb 8 Silvercorp Metals
reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly profit on
Wednesday as production eased at its Ying mine in China and the
company incurred costs related to fraud allegations made against
it.
Silvercorp, a Vancouver-based company focused on mining in
China, said net income for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 fell
to $20.0 million, or 12 cents a share, from $29.1 million, or 17
cents, a year earlier.
Last year, Silvercorp was one of many high-profile
China-focused companies to be mired in fraud allegations leveled
by short-sellers, who stand to benefit from declines in a
company's stock price. In October, an independent investigation
by KPMG cleared the company of any wrongdoing.
Last month, Silvercorp named and sued the individuals that
it believes were behind the allegations.
Income from operations rose to $35 million from $34.3
million in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $61.9 million, mainly
boosted by higher silver and gold prices.
Overall silver production rose to 1.55 million ounces
from 1.52 million ounces, while gold production jumped 256
percent to 2,879 ounces.
Ore production at Silvercorp's flagship Ying mine fell
12 percent to 75,710 tonnes. The lower production was blamed on
labor shortages and the distraction caused by what the company
called the "short and distort" attack.