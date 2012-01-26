Jan 26 Silvercorp Metals said it found high-grade silver at its mine in the Henan Province of China.

The China-focused miner said it drilled 78 holes and found four high-grade silver-lead zones at the LM Mine West.

Based on the results, the company said it will begin development work.

Vancouver-based Silvercorp was one of several Sino-Canadian companies hurt last year by allegations of fraud. A recent KPMG review of the company's financials appears to have cleared it of most of the anonymous allegations against it.

Following the KPMG report last month, Silvercorp Chief Executive Rui Feng had said the company would now refocus on building value for its shareholders through ventures such as mining, exploration and resource development.

Shares of the company closed at C$7.61 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.