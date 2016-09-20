WELLINGTON, Sept 20 New Zealand on Tuesday
approved the sale of a 50 percent stake in meat processor Silver
Fern Farms to Chinese food processor Shanghai Maling Aquarius
for NZ$261 million ($190.84 million).
The Dunedin-based company had voted in October to allow
Shanghai Maling, a unit of China's Bright Food Group
, to take a half-share in the firm. The deal had been
delayed while they argued for approval from foreign investment
regulators.
Minister for Land Information Louise Upston, who approved
the deal after it received the go-ahead from the foreign
investment watchdog, said in a statement it would "put the
company in a better financial position and allow it to increase
its exports".
($1 = 1.3676 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates)