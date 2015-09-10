FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German sausage casings producer Kalle is preparing a stock market listing, as its private equity owner seeks to benefit from high company valuations, several people familiar with the matter said.

Buyout group Silverfleet has asked Rothschild to act as an advisor on the prospective deal, which could take place in the first half of 2016, the people said.

Silverfleet bought Kalle for 213 million euros ($238 million) in 2009 and is hoping to make a considerable profit when selling shares on the stock market.

Silverfleet and Rothschild both declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Freya Berry; Editing by Christoph Steitz)