Oct 13 Exploration and production company RSP Permian Inc said it would buy Silver Hill Energy Partners for a deal valued at about $2.4 billion to expand its assets in the Permian Basin in Texas.

RSP Permian will buy Silver Hill, controlled by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and Ridgemont Equity Partners, for $1.25 billion in cash and 31 million shares.

RSP Permian's shares were down 5.8 percent at $39.29 in extended trading. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)