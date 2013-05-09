EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)
BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON May 9 Silvermere Energy PLC : * Trading in ordinary shares of company has been suspended with immediate effect * Board has pursued a number of funding proposals but company has not been able to procure necessary funding * Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Avinger announces verified data of 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of Lumivascular technology for Peripheral Artery Disease