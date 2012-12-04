BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
LONDON Dec 4 Silvermere Energy PLC : * As anticipated the I-1 well was turned back on to flow production through the
sales meters yesterday morning * Was then advised the main interconnect pipeline operated by Exxon Mobil was
being shut down for up to two weeks * Hope to advise shortly when production has recommenced
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share