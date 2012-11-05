* Q3 EPS $0.34 v Street view $0.42
* Revenue down 13 pct as silver prices fall
* Sales lag production on shipment timing
* Shares off 2 pct to C$38.66 on TSX
Nov 5 Silver Wheaton Corp reported an
11 percent drop in third-quarter profit, missing analysts'
expectations, as sales fell short of production and lower silver
prices weighed on revenue.
Shares of Silver Wheaton fell 2 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange, dragged down by quarterly sales of just 5.1 million
ounces, on par with a year earlier. Production jumped 26 percent
to a record 7.7 million ounces.
The company, which provides miners with cash up front to
finance mine construction in exchange for the right to buy
future silver production at a set price, said some 2 million
ounces were produced but not shipped in the quarter due to the
timing of concentrate shipments.
"It is very important to remember that these ounces will
inevitably be sold, it is simply a matter of timing," Chief
Executive Randy Smallwood said in a statement.
Profit fell to $119.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the
quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $135 million, or 38
cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Analysts, on average, expected 42 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $161.3 million as the average
realized silver price in the quarter dropped to $31.36 per ounce
from $36.23 in the year-ago period. Cost per ounce rose 4 cents,
to $4.16.
The company ended the quarter with C$550 million ($551.96
million) in cash on hand and an undrawn credit facility of $400
million.
Shares of Silver Wheaton fell 2 percent to C$38.66 Thursday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.