UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
March 21 Silver Wheaton Corp reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as output rose by more than a fifth.
Profit rose to $177.7 million, or 50 cents per share, from$144.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Attributable silver equivalent output rose 22 percent to 8.5 million ounces, for the quarter. Average cash costs rose to $4.70 per silver equivalent ounce, from $4.06 per silver equivalent ounce, a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton, which provides miners with cash up front to finance mine construction in exchange for the right to buy future silver production at a set price, said revenue rose 50 percent to $287.2 million.
Silver Wheaton shares, which have lost about 19 percent of their value over the last six months, closed at C$31.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 1 British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.