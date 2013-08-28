BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
Aug 28 China's Simcere Pharmaceutical Group said it agreed to be bought by a consortium that includes its founder-chairman Jinsheng Ren in a deal worth $495.4 million.
The company said it will receive $9.66 per American depositary share (ADS), representing a premium of about 3 percent over Tuesday's close on the New York Stock Exchange.
The consortium already owns about 78 percent of Simcere's outstanding shares and had made an offer worth $9.56 per ADS to buy the company on March 11.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ