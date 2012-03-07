By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 "Sim City" is going
back to its roots. The classic city building game that first
came out in 1989, is returning next year in a new version that
has a modern-day look and feel but is being built by those who
worked on the original.
Lucy Bradshaw, senior vice president of gamemaker Electronic
Arts' Maxis Label which was behind the hits "Sim City 2000" and
"Sim City 3000," said both purists and newcomers should enjoy
the upcoming game that she described as the most realistic "Sim
City" title yet.
The studio has not put out a Sims game since "Sims 4" in
2004, but Bradshaw said EA had been considering reinventing the
game for years. The new PC game will be out sometime in 2013.
"Anytime we'd release any Sims game, the first comment from
fans on the Internet would be 'please make Sim City,' she said.
The new game, which was unveiled at this week's Game
Developers Conference in San Francisco, will be brought up to
current-day speed with environmental issues affecting
construction and mayors dealing with climate change, renewable
energy and natural disasters as they build their cities.
Decisions as a city builder will have more pronounced
effects on Sim City residents than ever. If a player chooses to
make a town economically reliant on coal mining, for example,
the city will have to invest in building hospitals to keep
residents from getting sick and fleeing.
"The choices that you make will affect the lives of the Sims
who are there," Bradshaw said, "and you might start to see some
residents protesting at City Hall."
What happens in one city can also affect a friend's town.
The game will have online features where one person can play
side by side with friends who are mayors of their own cities.
All players globally can compete in rankings to be the greenest,
the dirtiest, the fittest, or the best city in which to live.
Even though it's been years since the last "Sim City" game,
the market for building games has not gone away. Zynga's
"CityVille" game on Facebook has shown that millions of people
want to control their own towns and work with their friends at
the same time.
When asked about "CityVille," Bradshaw said the new
simulation technology powering the game called "GlassBox" which
EA is showing off this week at the Game Developers Conference in
San Francisco, is in a league of its own.
"We invented the genre and it's so far ahead of any city
builder game I've ever seen," she said.
While "Sim City" tackles urban planning issues, Bradshaw
said the team made sure to design twists that players won't find
in any textbook. "While it is about managing your resources
correctly, a giant lizard may troll around the corner and take
out a few buildings and you'll have to deal with that."