Nov 26 Simcorp A/S : ** Says EBIT for the nine-month period was EUR 28.8M, compared with EUR 31.8 for the year-earlier period. ** Says net profit for the nine-month period was EUR 21.2M compared with EUR 22.9M for the same period last year. ** Says revises its guidance for revenue growth measured in local currencies to be around 7% (previously between 8% and 10%) ** Says revises its guidance for EBIT margin measured in local currencies to be around 24% (previously 24.5%).