Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Trading in shares of Danish IT services group Simcorp A/S was suspended on the Copenhagen bourse Thursday pending an announcement from the company, the stock exchange said.
The exchange provided no further information.
Simcorp shares were down 3.8 percent at 967 crowns when trade was halted.
Simcorp is a provider of software and IT services to the financial industry. (Reporting by John Acher)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.