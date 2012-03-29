COPENHAGEN, March 29 Trading in shares of Danish IT services group Simcorp A/S was suspended on the Copenhagen bourse Thursday pending an announcement from the company, the stock exchange said.

The exchange provided no further information.

Simcorp shares were down 3.8 percent at 967 crowns when trade was halted.

Simcorp is a provider of software and IT services to the financial industry. (Reporting by John Acher)