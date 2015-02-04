Feb 4 SimCorp A/S, a provider of investment management software, appointed Marc Mallett vice president of product & managed services for North America.

Mallett has worked with Northern Trust, Citisoft and Fidelity Investments.

He will be based out of Chicago and will head the company's North American product team. Mallett will also lead SimCorp's managed services offerings in the region. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)