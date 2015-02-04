BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
Feb 4 SimCorp A/S, a provider of investment management software, appointed Marc Mallett vice president of product & managed services for North America.
Mallett has worked with Northern Trust, Citisoft and Fidelity Investments.
He will be based out of Chicago and will head the company's North American product team. Mallett will also lead SimCorp's managed services offerings in the region. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
LONDON, May 3 European stock markets retreated from 20-month highs and the dollar inched up on Wednesday as investors pondered the chances of another rise in U.S. interest rates next month ahead of the Federal Reserve's May statement.