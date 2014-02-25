BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
COPENHAGEN Feb 25 Danish software maker Simcorp said on Tuesday: * Grew operating profit by 16 pct in 2013 * Revenue grew by 7.6 pct to 225.1 million euro in 2013 * EBIT grew 15.6 pct to 54.2 mln euro in 2013 * Expects revenue growth of 10 percent measured in local
currencies in 2014 * Expects an EBIT margin of 24 percent in local currencies including.
acquisition of Equipos * Will propose a dividend of DKK 4.00 per share for 2013 * Expects to buy back shares for a total value of 25 million euro in 2014
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.