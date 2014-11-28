KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd is considering listing its auto business in July or August next year, its chief executive said on Friday.

CEO Mohd Bakke Salleh declined to give details about the size or value of the proposed initial public offering of the autos unit which accounted for nearly 37 percent of Sime Darby's group revenue in the financial year that ended June 30, 2014.

In August, people familiar with the matter said Sime Darby had already hired CIMB Group Holdings, Deutsche Bank AG, Maybank and Morgan Stanley to arrange the listing by the second quarter of next year and estimated it could raise $500 million.

"We're not legally bound to do a listing ... if the business climate is not good, we will put it on hold," Mohd Bakke told reporters after the company announced its first quarter earnings.

Sime Darby is the world's top palm oil planter by landbank size. Its autos division operates in six countries including China and Australia, distributing mostly high-end brands such as Jaguar and Ferrari. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)