KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd , the world's top oil palm planter by landbank size, is seeking to raise about $500 million by listing its automobile unit as early as this year, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Sime Darby has invited banks to make a pitch to win the IPO mandate, they added. The plantations-to-motoring conglomerate had earlier flagged possible listings of some units to improve valuations.

Analysts have previously said Sime needs a big overhaul, including possibly listing its prized plantations business and spinning off its motor unit, to boost valuations and compete better with fast-growing rivals.

"Sime Darby Bhd constantly monitors and evaluates all available opportunities that will enhance shareholder value. A stock market listing is just one of the many potential exercises that the company will consider towards this purpose," the company said in a statement.

The company will make appropriate announcements as required by the Stock Exchange at material times, it added.

