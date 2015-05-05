KUALA LUMPUR May 5 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, has
indefinitely postponed an initial public offering of its
automotive business that bankers had said could raise up to $500
million.
The company had in February deferred the IPO of Sime Darby
Motors to the second half of this year but three people with
direct knowledge of the matter said the deal had been put off
for now.
A Sime Darby spokesman also said the IPO had been deferred
until "until the market is conducive for the exercise". He
declined to give further details.
Sime Darby hired CIMB Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank,
Maybank Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley to work on the IPO
last year.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)