KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Palm oil prices are
expected to average 2,200-2,500 ringgit per tonne from now until
June 2015, said the chief executive officer of Malaysia's Sime
Darby Bhd, the world's top oil palm planter by land
size.
The outlook is based on the higher biodiesel mandate in
Malaysia and palm's attractiveness compared to other vegetable
oils, Mohd Bakke Salleh said at a press conference on Friday,
after the planter announced its first-quarter earnings results.
"Palm is still the best out of all the other edible oils in
terms of price and land utilisation," he said, adding that the
growing world population will also help lift consumption of the
tropical oil.
Sime Darby's net profit for the July-September period
climbed 2.4 percent to 500.7 million ringgit ($148.30 million),
from 489 million ringgit a year ago, driven by gains at its
plantation, motors and property businesses.
Malaysian palm oil, which sets the tone for global prices,
has tumbled 19 percent this year on prospects of a record supply
of competing soybeans from the U.S. and South America.
A slide in crude oil prices and a disappointing take-up for
biodiesel in top grower Indonesia have also weighed.
($1 = 3.3770 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Tom Hogue)