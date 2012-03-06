KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd is considering buying the 1,400-MW (MegaWatt) coal-fired Jimah power plant in the state of Negeri Sembilan for more than 1.1 billion ringgit ($364 million), The Star newspaper quoted unidentified sources as saying on Tuesday.

The power plant is held under Jimah Energy Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd, whose majority 70 percent shareholder is Jimah Teknik Sdn Bhd, a vehicle for the Negeri Sembilan royal family.

The other shareholders are Tenaga Nasional Bhd with 20 percent and Jimah O&M Sdn Bhd with a 10 percent stake.

"If the deal goes through, it will be long term positive for Sime Darby as this will boost the power division," Kenanga Research said in a note on Tuesday morning.

The power division contributed 164 million ringgit or 5.2 percent of Sime's operating profit in the first half of this year, the research note said.

Sime Darby owns a 440-MW power plant in Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan through its 75 percent stake in Port Dickson Power. The power purchase agreement between Port Dickson and Tenaga Nasional will expire in January 2016, according to Kenanga Research.

Shares of Sime Darby were flat at 10.0 ringgit in early Tuesday trade as the main Kuala Lumpur stock index slipped 0.2 percent. ($1 = 3.0205 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)