KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 Shares of Sime Darby Bhd fell 6.5 percent on Monday as the Malaysian plantations-to-motoring conglomerate looks to strengthen a balance sheet weakened by a sharp fall in the ringgit currency.

The Star newspaper, citing an unnamed source, reported that Sime Darby planned a 6 billion ringgit ($1.42 billion) rights issue to pay down debt, noting the issue had been proposed by several banks and could take place this year.

A Sime Darby spokesman later said the company was "reviewing possible capital management options" to strengthen its balance sheet following its acquisition of New Britain Palm Oil and to "prepare for any opportunities that may arise."

Sime Darby completed the $1.7 billion acquisition of Papua New Guinea-based New Britain Palm Oil earlier this year.

Malaysian companies with foreign denominated debt, such as Sime Darby, face risks from a tumbling ringgit, which has lost more than 16 percent of its value against the US dollar this year, making it the worst-performing currency in emerging Asia.

Sime Darby holds 61 percent of its 17.99 billion ringgit debt in foreign currencies, according to ratings agency Standard & Poor's.

Ivy Ng, an analyst at CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, said Sime Darby shares fell because of concerns about the rights issue plan and weak crude palm oil (CPO) prices. Around half of Sime Darby's earnings come from its plantations segment.

The rights issue is dilutive to Sime Darby's earnings per share and "weak CPO prices could affect analysts' future earnings estimates," Ng said.

Malaysian palm oil futures dropped more than 4 percent on Monday amid broad concerns over China's slowing economic growth - falling at one point to 1,904 ringgit a tonne - the lowest since March 19, 2009.

Sime Darby stock closed at 7.02 ringgit, its lowest in nearly four years.

($1 = 4.2320 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Stephen Coates and Ian Geoghegan)