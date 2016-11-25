KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysian conglomerate Sime
Darby Berhad reported a 37 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit as higher sales of vehicles at home and
in Singapore boosted its motors unit and helped offset
sluggishness in its plantation business.
Sime Darby, the world's largest palm oil planter by land
size, posted a profit of 443 million ringgit ($99.33 million)
for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 323 million ringgit
in the year-ago quarter.
The motors unit of the conglomerate, which distributes and
assembles vehicles, and represents 30 brands, showed improved
performance of the mass vehicle segment in Malaysia and the
luxury segment in Singapore, it said in a statement.
That drove gains of 186 percent and 44 percent in profit
before interest and tax, respectively, in the two countries'
motors business, it said.
Overall, the motors business saw a 53 percent jump in profit
before interest and tax to 130 million ringgit.
The plantation division's profit before interest and tax
fell 9.6 percent to 273 million ringgit, mainly due to lower
fresh fruit bunch production, lower oil extraction rate and
lower crude palm oil sales volume, it said.
"The lingering effects of the Super El Nino continued to
impact production, particularly in South Kalimantan and Sabah,"
Sime Darby said of the weather event's effect on palm oil
output.
The company's revenue for the quarter was flat at 10.1
billion ringgit compared with 10.2 billion ringgit in the
year-ago period.
The conglomerate also set a net earnings target of 2.2
billion ringgit and a return on average shareholders' equity
target of 6.4 percent for the financial year ending June 30,
2017.
($1 = 4.4600 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)