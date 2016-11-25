* Asset monetisation exercise long overdue: Group CEO
* Q1 profit rises 37 pct on motors unit strength
(Adds CEO comments on IPOs)
By Liz Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 Malaysian conglomerate Sime
Darby Berhad could list its plantation business - the
world's largest palm oil planter by land size - as it looks to
monetise assets, its chief executive said on Friday.
The company said earlier this month it had explored
potential asset listings and asset monetisation and that
execution would depend on timing.
Sime Darby's top shareholder, government-backed fund
management company Permodalan Nasional Bhd, said on Thursday it
was considering spin-offs or demergers of its strategic
investments, local newspaper The Edge reported.
"It is timely to get this moving, long overdue. We should
have done this years ago," group CEO Mohd Bakke Salleh said on
the firm's asset monetisation plans, in a press briefing
following its first-quarter results.
Asked which business Sime Darby wanted to list first, Bakke
said: "immediately, the natural choice is the plantations
business."
"Maybe at a later stage, the property division," he said.
Sime Darby has put its plans to list its motors division in
the backburner as business sentiment for the automotive sector
is bleak, Bakke said.
Earlier on Friday, the conglomerate posted a 37 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit as higher sales of vehicles at home
and in Singapore boosted its motors unit and helped offset
sluggishness in its plantation business.
Sime Darby posted a profit of 443 million ringgit ($99.33
million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 323 million
ringgit in the year-ago quarter.
The motors business saw a 53 percent jump in profit before
interest and tax to 130 million ringgit.
The plantation division's profit before interest and tax
fell 9.6 percent to 273 million ringgit, mainly due to lower
production from the El Nino weather pattern and lower sales
volume.
The company's revenue for the quarter was flat at 10.1
billion ringgit compared with 10.2 billion ringgit in the
year-ago period.
The conglomerate also set a net earnings target of 2.2
billion ringgit and a return on average shareholders' equity
target of 6.4 percent for the financial year ending June 30,
2017.
($1 = 4.4600 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)