BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Crude palm oil prices will hover above 2,500 ringgit ($584) per tonne for the next six months, Sime Darby Bhd group chief executive said on Wednesday.
Spot palm prices are currently at 2,700 ringgit per tonne, and they will see support at 2,500 ringgit for the next few months, Mohd Bakke Salleh told reporters after Sime Darby reported higher third-quarter profit.
"For next month, we think the range is 2,600 to 2,800 ringgit per tonne of crude palm oil. We do not think price will drop below 2,500 ringgit, at least for the next six months."
($1 = 4.2810 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow and Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.