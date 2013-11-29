(Refiles to add CEO's first name in third paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 29 Malaysia's plantations-to-motoring conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd reported a 51 percent slump in first quarter net profit as weaker commodity prices and lower consumer sentiment weighed across all its business segments.

Profit for three months to September fell to 489 million ringgit ($151.37 million) compared to 990 million ringgit the same period a year ago.

"As an immediate measure, the group will continue to institute prudent cost controls, increase focus on efficient working capital management and undertake a disciplined approach towards capital allocation and cash flow management," Sime Darby CEO Mohammad Bakke Salleh said in a statement.

($1 = 3.2305 Malaysian ringgit)

