(Adds details, company comments)
* Expects tougher operating environment for next 9 mths
* Q1 net profit of 1.1 bln rgt vs 654.7 mln rgt yr-ago
* Realised avg crude palm price at 2,946 rgt for Q1
By Min Hun Fong
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 Malaysia's Sime Darby
, the world's largest palm oil planter by landbank
size, posted a 63 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped
by higher crude palm oil (CPO) prices and better contributions
from other business segments, particularly the industrials
division.
Sime said it expects the next nine months to be tough due to
an uncertain economy.
"While we remain positive on the long-term fundamentals of
the group, we are cautious on the outlook for the rest of the
financial year," Sime Darby President and Chief Executive
Mohamed Bakke Salleh said in a statement.
Sime has spent the last 12 months streamlining its
operations after suffering its first-ever quarterly loss in its
last fiscal year due to impairments in its energy and utilities
division.
Earnings from its plantation division accounted for 63
percent of Sime's 1.4 billion ringgit pre-tax profit in the
first quarter as high CPO prices and improved fresh fruit bunch
production bolstered numbers.
"The strong performance by the plantation division is a
testament to the initiatives that have been put in place to
enhance operational efficiencies in the estates and mills," the
CEO said.
For the first quarter, Sime recorded an average realised CPO
price of 2,946 ringgit per metric tonne, compared with 2,511
ringgit a quarter earlier. The benchmark 3-month futures
contract was trading at 3,095 ringgit per tonne at 0535
GMT on Friday.
Sime posted a net profit of 1.1 billion ringgit ($345.53
million) for the quarter, compared with 654.7 million ringgit a
year ago.
Analysts do not generally provide quarterly forecasts for
Malaysian companies. For the full year, 26 analysts tracked by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average estimated a profit of 3.9
billion ringgit.
Of the 26 analysts , 16 have either a "strong buy"
or "buy" rating on the stock, while eight have "hold" calls. Two
rate the stock "underperform."
The company's shares rose 0.1 percent to 8.89 ringgit on
Friday ahead of the results, compared with the broader market's
0.9 percent fall.
($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)