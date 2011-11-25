(Adds details, company comments)

* Expects tougher operating environment for next 9 mths

* Q1 net profit of 1.1 bln rgt vs 654.7 mln rgt yr-ago

* Realised avg crude palm price at 2,946 rgt for Q1

By Min Hun Fong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 Malaysia's Sime Darby , the world's largest palm oil planter by landbank size, posted a 63 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher crude palm oil (CPO) prices and better contributions from other business segments, particularly the industrials division.

Sime said it expects the next nine months to be tough due to an uncertain economy.

"While we remain positive on the long-term fundamentals of the group, we are cautious on the outlook for the rest of the financial year," Sime Darby President and Chief Executive Mohamed Bakke Salleh said in a statement.

Sime has spent the last 12 months streamlining its operations after suffering its first-ever quarterly loss in its last fiscal year due to impairments in its energy and utilities division.

Earnings from its plantation division accounted for 63 percent of Sime's 1.4 billion ringgit pre-tax profit in the first quarter as high CPO prices and improved fresh fruit bunch production bolstered numbers.

"The strong performance by the plantation division is a testament to the initiatives that have been put in place to enhance operational efficiencies in the estates and mills," the CEO said.

For the first quarter, Sime recorded an average realised CPO price of 2,946 ringgit per metric tonne, compared with 2,511 ringgit a quarter earlier. The benchmark 3-month futures contract was trading at 3,095 ringgit per tonne at 0535 GMT on Friday.

Sime posted a net profit of 1.1 billion ringgit ($345.53 million) for the quarter, compared with 654.7 million ringgit a year ago.

Analysts do not generally provide quarterly forecasts for Malaysian companies. For the full year, 26 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average estimated a profit of 3.9 billion ringgit.

Of the 26 analysts , 16 have either a "strong buy" or "buy" rating on the stock, while eight have "hold" calls. Two rate the stock "underperform."

The company's shares rose 0.1 percent to 8.89 ringgit on Friday ahead of the results, compared with the broader market's 0.9 percent fall.

($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)