(Corrects to show all Sime Darby divisions posted higher
earnings)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 29 Malaysia's Sime Darby
Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for its second
quarter ended Dec 31 rose 26 percent to 1.1 billion Malaysian
ringgit ($365 million) from 877.1 million a year ago.
The world largest palm oil planter by landbank size said the
better performance was due to higher returns posted by all of
its divisions including plantations, industrial and motors.
Revenue increased by 14 percent to 11.39 billion from 9.99
billion a year earlier. The company announced an interim
dividend of 10 sen a share.
($1 = 3.0105 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)