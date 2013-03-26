KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
said on Tuesday it will partner Ramsay Health Care Ltd
, Australia's largest private hospital operator, that
will combine Ramsay's Indonesian operations with its healthcare
and education businesses.
The venture, named Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare Sdn Bhd, is
part of Sime Darby's strategy to capture growing opportunities
in Asian healthcare, it said in a statement to the stock
exchange.
Ramsay's Indonesian business saw double-digit revenue growth
of 11 percent in the six months ended Dec. 31, while Australia
and Europe grew between 1.5 and 7 percent. Ramsay operates 116
hospitals across Australia, the United Kingdom, France and
Indonesia.
Sime Darby's healthcare segment, which contributes less than
1 percent to the group, saw its income decline by more than a
third during the same period due to cost incurred from new
hospital openings.
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is the adviser for the
exercise.
