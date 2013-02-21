BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
LONDON Feb 21 Simigon Ltd : * Simigon bids to become prime contractor for US Army CEVT by joining forces
with URS Federal Services * Contract totaling up to $30 million * Source Text:
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions and other deals that could include the company floating a stake on the stock market, according to financial sources.