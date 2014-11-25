JERUSALEM Nov 25 Israeli start-up SimilarWeb
said on Tuesday it raised $15 million in a funding round aimed
at increasing the pace of its global expansion.
SimilarWeb measures computer usage into the mobile Internet
realm and the apps where users spend the overwhelming bulk of
their time on smartphones.
The company has raised $40 million since 2009 and its latest
round was co-led by existing shareholders Naspers and Lord David
Alliance.
It noted it would use the funds for global expansion and
strengthen its position in the mobile intelligence world through
acquisitions and advanced product development.
SimilarWeb tracks Internet and mobile use in more than 200
countries, offering standardised rankings for site traffic in
the top 55 Web countries, including lesser-known markets such as
Colombia, India, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine. It targets
search and social media marketing and mobile strategy.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)