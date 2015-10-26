TEL AVIV Oct 26 Israeli start-up SimilarWeb
said on Monday it raised $25 million in a funding round aimed at
expanding the company's operations, including opening new
offices and financing acquisitions.
SimilarWeb measures computer usage into the mobile Internet
realm and the apps where users spend the overwhelming bulk of
their time on smartphones.
The company has raised $65 million since 2009 and its latest
round was led by existing shareholders Naspers and
Lord David Alliance.
SimilarWeb tracks Internet and mobile use in nearly 200
countries, offering standardised rankings for site traffic in
the top 55 Web countries. It targets search and social media
marketing and mobile strategy.
The company also said Jason Schwartz, formerly chief
financial officer of Shopping.com, which was acquired by eBay
, would join as CFO.
SimilarWeb employs over 250 people, compared with fewer than
60 a year ago and plans to reach 350 by the end of 2016.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)