TEL AVIV Dec 10 Israeli start-up SimilarWeb has acquired Silicon Valley-based mobile intelligence company Quettra and plans to integrate its app insight technology into its own platform.

It follows a number of Israeli tech companies to have made U.S. acquisitions recently, including Perion Network which last week bought New York-based digital advertising firm Undertone for $180 million.

SimilarWeb did not disclose financial details of its purchase but a source close to the deal said it was worth about $10 million.

SimilarWeb, which has raised $65 million since 2009, measures computer usage in the mobile Internet realm and the apps where users spend the overwhelming bulk of their time on smartphones.

Quettra's mobile analytics provide direct measurement for app developers to better understand their users. The platform provides analysis, including brand affinities, demographics and the data that explains why users uninstall an app.

As part of the acquisition, SimilarWeb is opening an office in Mountain View, California. In the past year SimilarWeb, whose clients include Google, eBay and Nike, has tripled the number of its employees to 300.

Prior to its acquisition, Quettra raised $2.9 million from investors including Sungy Mobile, Google Ventures and Horizons Ventures. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)