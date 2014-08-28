Aug 28 S Immo AG : * Says H1 total income for the first half of 2014 came to EUR 93.2 Mln, compared with EUR 97.0 Mln in the same period last year * Says H1 rental income of EUR 56.8 million was lower than the EUR 59.0 million

achieved a year earlier * Says H1 gross profit of EUR 54.6 million held up more or less at last year's

level (HY 2013: EUR 55.1 million) * Says H1 net profit was once again higher at EUR 16.4 million (HY 2013: EUR

16.0 million) * Says H1 EBITDA came to EUR 47.0 million, compared with EUR 49.9 million in

the same period last year * Says H1 EBIT EUR 52.2 million, up by EUR 4.2M - nearly 9% - versus year ago

EUR 48.0 million * Says 2014 sales of roughly 5% of the property portfolio are planned * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage