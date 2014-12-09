Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
Dec 9 S Immo AG :
* Says has resolved to start further share repurchase programme
* Says share repurchase programme will begin on Dec. 15, 2014 and will end at latest on Dec. 31, 2015
* Plans to repurchase up to a further 3 pct of the share capital, i.e. a maximum of 2,007,515 shares
* Says minimum price per share: 1.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)