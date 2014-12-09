Dec 9 S Immo AG :

* Says has resolved to start further share repurchase programme

* Says share repurchase programme will begin on Dec. 15, 2014 and will end at latest on Dec. 31, 2015

* Plans to repurchase up to a further 3 pct of the share capital, i.e. a maximum of 2,007,515 shares

* Says minimum price per share: 1.00 euros